Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.53 and last traded at $76.58. 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 395,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.66.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

