UBS Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.90 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.90 ($3.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.62 ($3.08).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

