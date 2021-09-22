UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,917 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of UGI by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:UGI opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

