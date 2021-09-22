Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,392. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

