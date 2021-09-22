Unifty Hits 1-Day Volume of $41,674.00 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Unifty has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $25.45 million and approximately $41,674.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $21.60 or 0.00050993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00167534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00108579 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.68 or 0.06906211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.97 or 1.00391805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002557 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

