Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

