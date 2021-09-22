Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Up 33.5% in August

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

