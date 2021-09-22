Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Up 33.5% in August

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
NASDAQ:URBN opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
