Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.75

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 8569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $701.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.