US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,078 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 1,330.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

