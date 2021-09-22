US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74.

