US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genesco were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 627.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after buying an additional 559,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Genesco by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 52,941 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 49,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $890.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $67.26.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

