US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 247.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tilray were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 33.7% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 383,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 96,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tilray by 155.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLRY opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

