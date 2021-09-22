US Bancorp DE Sells 1,715 Shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) by 56.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:TRTY opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. Cambria Trinity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

