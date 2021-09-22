USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Down 25.2% in August

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on USAK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $128.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.14. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $170.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in USA Truck by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in USA Truck by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in USA Truck by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in USA Truck by 19.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in USA Truck by 54.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

