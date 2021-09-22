Vabble Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $905,408.00 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Vabble has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $905,408.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vabble has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00127156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00046197 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,608,359 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

