Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $15.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VALE. UBS Group cut Vale from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.63.

NYSE VALE opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

