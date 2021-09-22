Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.24

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.24 and traded as low as $21.53. Valhi shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 8,042 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valhi by 4,870.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.