Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.52

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.52 and traded as low as $30.79. Value Line shares last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 27,292 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $331.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

