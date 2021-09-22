Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 9,650 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter.

MHI opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

