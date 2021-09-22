Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,131 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.65% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 68,917 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

