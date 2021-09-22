Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.07 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after buying an additional 324,933 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after buying an additional 230,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 955,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,448,000 after buying an additional 207,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

