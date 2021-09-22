Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

NYSE GM opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

