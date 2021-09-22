Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $213.41 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

