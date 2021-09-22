Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 768,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,136,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

