VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,505,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after purchasing an additional 630,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,455 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,960,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,312,000 after acquiring an additional 365,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,818,000 after acquiring an additional 369,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,620,000 after purchasing an additional 208,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

