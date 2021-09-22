Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Trimmed by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.48. 136,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.