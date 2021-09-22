Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,492 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.