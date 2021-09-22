Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $638,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. 291,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,434,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

