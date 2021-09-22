Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,514,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,256,000 after purchasing an additional 224,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.33. 4,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.75 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

