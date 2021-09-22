Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.73. 91,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

