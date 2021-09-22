Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $273.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.30 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.92.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.