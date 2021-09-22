Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 989.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

