Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $132,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.52. 171,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

