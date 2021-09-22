Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $67.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,148 shares of company stock worth $11,772,527 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,281,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 218,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 79,338 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $67.61 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

