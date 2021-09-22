Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 6.9%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.94. 19,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,303,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VET. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.18.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after acquiring an additional 233,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 801,877 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 503,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
