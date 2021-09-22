Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 6.9%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.94. 19,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,303,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VET. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after acquiring an additional 233,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 801,877 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 503,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

