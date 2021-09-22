Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DSP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Viant Technology stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.37 million and a PE ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,776,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,651,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

