VIBE (VIBE) Price Down 24.4% This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $1,725.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00129497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046024 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

