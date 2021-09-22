Viberate (VIB) Market Capitalization Hits $8.25 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Viberate has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $8.25 million and $985,637.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00126904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012583 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045995 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

