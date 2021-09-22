Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 10,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vicor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Vicor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

