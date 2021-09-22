Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 7.5% Following Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) dropped 7.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.17. Approximately 2,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,198,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

Specifically, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $524,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,648.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,350 shares of company stock worth $6,431,475 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 105,245 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

