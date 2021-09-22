Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CYBBF has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.