Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.20. The stock had a trading volume of 223,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,710. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.77. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $434.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

