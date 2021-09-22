Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $122.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.
NASDAQ VC opened at $95.08 on Monday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 2.00.
In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $213,000.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.