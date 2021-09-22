Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $122.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

NASDAQ VC opened at $95.08 on Monday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $213,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

