Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

