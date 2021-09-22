Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) traded down 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.76. 13,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,126,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Volta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

About Volta (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

