WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $32.63

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.63, but opened at $31.37. WalkMe shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 1,280 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Get WalkMe alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $322,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $2,195,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $3,072,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.