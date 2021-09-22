Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.44. 4,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 785,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

