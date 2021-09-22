Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.19

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $0.93. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 824,188 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the first quarter worth $289,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter worth $255,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 236.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 145,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 102,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 272.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 99,433 shares during the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)
Washington Prime Group, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of retail properties. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
