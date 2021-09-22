Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.19

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $0.93. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 824,188 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($2.10). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 80.65% and a negative net margin of 56.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the first quarter worth $289,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter worth $255,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 236.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 145,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 102,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 272.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 99,433 shares during the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of retail properties. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

