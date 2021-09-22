Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading 8% Higher

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63. 1,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

