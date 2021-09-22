Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,472,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 2,004,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS WEBJF opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Webjet has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEBJF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Webjet in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Webjet in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

